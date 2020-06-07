Protesters Continue to Gather Across South Florida for Ninth Consecutive Day of Demonstrations

On Sunday, for the ninth consecutive day, hundreds of protesters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties gathered in cities across the two regions, calling for an end to police brutality.

In Miami, dozens of people took part in a "Compassion Caravan." Demonstrators, which included City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, drove throughout Liberty City and Little Havana - handing out thousands of flowers to activists and residents in the area.

Flowers placed at the spot Arthur McDuffie was killed by police officers 40 years ago in Miami. His death sparked the McDuffie riots after the officers were acquitted. Watch our story about the Compassion Caravan that made this one stop on their flower-giving tour on @nbc6 6PM. pic.twitter.com/XdisFZFpY6 — Arlene (@ArleneNBC6) June 7, 2020

Just further up the road, in Miami Shores, residents took part in a vigil that honored the life of George Floyd.

The death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, has sparked protests nationwide and called attention to issues such as police brutality and systemic racism.

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos Gimenez, took to Twitter on Sunday to remind residents that a 9 p.m. countywide curfew was still in effect.

He added, that because of the curfew, beaches would remain closed.

I’d like to remind all County residents that beaches remain closed as long as we’re under a curfew. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 7, 2020

Gimenez had moved the county's curfew to 9 p.m. late Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, the countywide curfew had been set to midnight.

The curfew is effective every night until further notice.