‘No to Nuñez': Protesters sound off against Florida's Lt. Governor as FIU president

Florida International University is set to officially welcome Florida’s Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nunez as its next president.

Choosing a politician instead of an educator to lead a public university or college is a trend in Florida. As FIU’s Board of Trustees was meeting Thursday, a small group of students demonstrated outside, making it clear they do not approve of Nunez.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Jeanette Nunez is not qualified to run a university, she’s a politician, and the only reason why she’s here today is because the governor told the board of trustees, told them, hey, have our former lieutenant governor,” said Tomas Jimenez, one of the protest organizers.

I asked Roger Tovar, the chair of the Board of Trustees, what he would say to the protesters who claim Nunez is not qualified for the presidency of FIU.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Non-traditional candidates are taking these positions, because these positions have grown, they’ve evolved, and what she brings to the table is very different and she is very qualified,” Tovar said. “But I also tell them, we hear them, I’m interested in hearing what everybody has to say.”

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez was named interim president at Florida International University on Friday.

Tovar points out Nunez has two degrees from FIU and invaluable experience in Tallahassee.

The current president at the university, Dr. Ken Jessel, has served three years in that role after eight years as the school’s CFO, and was in the last year of his contract. I asked him if he was being forced out to make way for Nunez.

“I’m absolutely not being forced out,” Jessel said.

He received a standing ovation as he made his last remarks to the board as the president of the institution. Jessel is moving to a vice presidency role.

“I always respect the right of everyone to exercise their free speech,” Jessel said, speaking about the protesters outside. “I don’t know if they have met the lieutenant governor, I have worked with her on many occasions over the years, I find her to be very, very competent, I think she will be an amazing leader for FIU.”

One of the sticking points for the demonstrators is the issue of in-state tuition for undocumented students who grew up in Florida, the so-called Dreamers. Ten years ago, Nunez sponsored the bill to allow undocumented students to pay the in-state rate, which is three times cheaper than out-of-state tuition. Now she’s flip-flopped on that position, and Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo, Democrat of Sunny Isles, brought it up on the Senate floor Thursday in Tallahassee.

“We saw somebody do a 180 for political expediency, drop a $120-thousand position and exchange it for a million-dollar position, at the university with the most number of in-state tuition waivers for undocumented kids,” Pizzo said during a floor debate.

The legislature went on to approve two immigration bills, killing in-state tuition for Dreamers, and an amendment to allow undocumented college students who are currently paying in-state rates to continue paying those rates until they graduate failed.

Dr. Jessel and Roger Tovar each said FIU would do everything within the law to help those students stay in school.