Protestors March Peacefully in Downtown Miami for Another Day of Demonstrations

Another day of protests over police brutality and George Floyd's death ended peacefully after hundreds of protestors marched for hours Monday in Downtown Miami.

For nearly five and a half hours -- ending before the enforced curfew at 9 p.m. in Miami-Dade County -- demonstrators marched for at least five miles. They started at the Torch of Friendship, moved to the American Airlines Arena, and then the Freedom Tower.

"No justice, no peace," they chanted. Drivers honked in support.

Several times the large crowd walked past tactical lines of police officers. People used bikes to form a barrier to keep distance between crowds and officers.

They then moved to their final destination, the State Attorney's Office, where they demanded Katherine Fernandez-Rundle be voted out of office. Under her tenure, only one officer in three decades has been prosecuted in an on-duty shooting.

NOW: Another night of protesting in Miami ends peacefully after nearly 5 and a half hours.

Tomorrow, organizers say they will start at the jail next to the Metro Justice Building. @nbc6 @CityofMiami pic.twitter.com/JOHlrmjbqN — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 2, 2020

The Miami-Dade Police Department said they made zero arrests and there were zero incidents as a result of Monday's protests.

Over the weekend, protestors in Miami gathered outside of the AAA, then the federal corrections facility, and then blocked lanes on Interstate 95. Videos on social media showed dozens of people breaking into stores at Bayside Marketplace. Businesses in Fort Lauderdale were left to clean up the aftermath after weekend protests turned sour when tensions escalated between demonstrators and police.

Organizers for Monday's protest in Downtown Miami emphasized constantly that they wanted the day's demonstration to be peaceful.

"We’re trying to march peacefully," one protestor said. "We want people to come out of their homes. If you’re an agitator, we want you to stay home."