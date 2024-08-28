Opa-locka

‘We have rights': Protestors walk out of Opa-locka city meeting over RV ban

A meeting in Opa-locka Tuesday night saw tense moments over an ordinance banning RVs within city limits.

Several people protesting the ordinance threw their hands in the air and walked out, while others vocalized their concerns to city leaders.

An NBC6 viewer sent our station a letter sent to them by the city earlier this month.

It says the ordinance will be implemented on Sept. 30, and people who do not follow the new rules could face a $500 fine.

"They basically took a decision for all of us, who are the ones affected, the owners and whatnot," one frustrated man said. "We have rights."

Another said it seemed like their concerns were being treated as a "joke."

"They basically don't want to listen to us," he said.

The city passed the ordinance earlier this year. Officials say they received no appeals to the measure during the 10-day appeal period.

However, city leaders say they plan to take the feedback they received to the city manager for further review.

