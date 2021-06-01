Protests Take Place Outside Olympic Baseball Qualifier Between Cuba, Venezuela

Eight baseball teams, including one representing the United States, are taking part in over a dozen games in South Florida to see who will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, one game Monday between Cuba and Venezuela brought out more than just sports fans as protesters called for a change in leadership.

Protesters waving the Cuban flag and holding up signs demanding change were outside The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV did not report any arrests were made Monday, but one fan was escorted out of the stadium after running onto the field with a sign saying, “Free Cuba.”

Both counties are scheduled to play in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday and West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

“Organizers told us it's the first time in over 60 years that a national team from Cuba has played baseball in the state of Florida," George Linley with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission told the station. "So a big moment, a big moment for us."