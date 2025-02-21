Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio arrested for assault by Capitol Police in DC

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested Friday by U.S. Capitol Police for allegedly assaulting a counterprotester following a news conference with the far-right extremist group in Washington D.C.

The Miami native was arrested for simple assault after he allegedly struck the arm of a counterprotester who put the phone close to his face, authorities said.

Police arrested Tarrio after the counterprotester said she wanted to file a complaint.

Tarrio was in D.C. for a news conference with other Proud Boys members. The group announced their intent to file lawsuits over their prosecutions for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"This must stop!! My son has done no wrong!!!" Tarrio's mother, Zuny Tarrio, posted on X in response to a photo of her son in handcuffs.

Tarrio was not in Washington the day of the attack but was convicted of seditious conspiracy. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison but walked out a free man last month after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.