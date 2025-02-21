Washington DC

Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio arrested for assault by Capitol Police in DC

The Miami native was arrested for simple assault after he allegedly struck the arm of a counterprotester who put the phone close to his face, authorities said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested Friday by U.S. Capitol Police for allegedly assaulting a counterprotester following a news conference with the far-right extremist group in Washington D.C.

The Miami native was arrested for simple assault after he allegedly struck the arm of a counterprotester who put the phone close to his face, authorities said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police arrested Tarrio after the counterprotester said she wanted to file a complaint.

Capitol Riot Jan 24

Proud Boys leader wants accountability after spending time in prison for Jan. 6

Miami Jan 23

Who is Enrique Tarrio? A look at Miami Proud Boys leader pardoned by Trump

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tarrio was in D.C. for a news conference with other Proud Boys members. The group announced their intent to file lawsuits over their prosecutions for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"This must stop!! My son has done no wrong!!!" Tarrio's mother, Zuny Tarrio, posted on X in response to a photo of her son in handcuffs.

Tarrio was not in Washington the day of the attack but was convicted of seditious conspiracy. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison but walked out a free man last month after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us