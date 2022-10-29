Proud Boys Members Pass Out Flyers For Rubio Canvasser Who Was Attacked

Members of the far-right group known as Proud Boys gathered in Hialeah Saturday after a man handing out flyers for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten up earlier this week.

The group got together to condemn political violence and said they wanted to finish the man’s route.

New details were released in the attack of a Marco Rubio canvasser.

Chris Monzon couldn’t finish passing out flyers since he is still in the hospital after he was attacked.

The group went back to the route where Monzon was canvassing, but they passed out flyers with information about the attack and who has already been arrested for it.

“One thing we decided to do is finish his route, which obviously he wasn’t able to finish,” said Gabriel Garcia, one of the event’s organizers. "At the end of the day, we also want to condemn violence on both sides, whether it's from the left or the right."

According to an arrest report, Monzon said he was in the area of 140 E. 60th Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was attacked.

Monzon told police he was walking around the neighborhood handing out flyers for Republican candidates when he was allegedly attacked by 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova and 22-year-old Javier Jesus Lopez

According to Casanova’s arrest report, he kicked Monzon to the ground while Lopez punched him in the face.

Casanova then released dogs and directed them to attack Monzon, sending him to the hospital with fractures and injuries to his face, the report said.

Casanova was taken into custody without incident in Miami Beach. Lopez was ordered to remain in jail at a hearing Tuesday.

It is still unclear if police have determined whether the attack was politically motivated.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren't allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida

He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery



— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

Although he was unable to attend Saturday’s event, Monzon’s father called one of the organizers and shared this message.

“What they did was an animalistic, cowardly act,” Monzon's father said. "I thank you all for coming and supporting him, from the bottom of my heart. Keep up the good fight, keep up the good fight, let's not let these thugs get away with what they did."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava commented on the attack and how she does not tolerate these acts of violence regarding politics.

“We live in the greatest democracy in the world,” she said. “And that includes respect for diverse opinions, listening, we don’t have to agree, but we have to treat each other with respect. It's shameful, and we will not tolerate any kind of harassment or violence," she said.

Every person has the right to feel safe engaging in our democratic process – period. This violence is horrifying to see and has no place in our community. Let's do better, Miami-Dade. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) October 24, 2022

The people supporting Monzon said they will continue to carry out his mission.

“We're going to continue to move forward and finish his route, and make sure our candidates come out on top and win,” said Garcia.

Monzon is currently still in the hospital recovering.