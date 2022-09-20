Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident.

Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive.

BSO

The victim, whose name police have not released, died of his injuries Sept. 16.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue had answered a 911 call to treat the victim for a possible heart attack, but paramedics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for treatment of head wounds, according to court records.

Investigators later determined the critically injured patient had been attacked and fellow resident Ramseur was taken into custody, police said.

Ramseur said nothing at his first court appearance.

He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond on an upgraded charge of second-degree murder.