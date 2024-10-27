Florida

Psychology is the most popular major in Florida, study says. Here's the top 10 list

Sunshine State students seem to have a significant interest in the scientific study of the mind and behavior.

By NBC6

Pursuing a bachelor's degree has become quite common in the United States but many don't know which field students are gravitating toward the most.

A new study from online tutoring marketplace Wiingy listed the most popular college majors in each state. Data revealed that a remarkable number of Florida students seem to have an interest in the scientific study of the mind and behavior.

Researchers examined the average number of monthly Google searches over the past 12 months for terms relating to different college majors, such as ‘communications degree,’ ‘biology major,' and 'study nursing.' These were analyzed and adjusted to each state’s population to calculate the rankings, according to Wiingy.

Psychology was ranked as the most popular major in Florida, with an average of 11.62 Google searches per month per 100,000 people.

Wiingy researchers noted that psychology has become overwhelming popular among young people, with millions signing up to learn more about the human mind.

Computer Science also proved to be popular among Sunshine State students, as it secured the second top spot with 9.41 monthly searchers per 100,000 people. Researchers noted how its popularity has increased in recent years, as many workplaces are prioritizing candidates with computer skills.

See below, the full list of the top 10 most popular majors in Florida.

RankMajorAverage Monthly Google Searches per 100,000 People
1Psychology11.62
2Computer Science9.41
3Business Administration8.72
4Music8.68
5Criminal Justice8.21
6Communications7.01
7Finance6.35
8Social Work5.83
9Accounting5.56
10Marketing5.47
Business Administration came in at No. 3, which had 8.72 searches per 100,000 people on average per month.

Wiingy analysts noted that students who study this can have some of the broadest skill sets, as the degree often covers accounting, finance, human resources, marketing and business management.

