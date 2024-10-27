Psychology is the most popular major in Florida, study says. Here's the top 10 list

Pursuing a bachelor's degree has become quite common in the United States but many don't know which field students are gravitating toward the most.

A new study from online tutoring marketplace Wiingy listed the most popular college majors in each state. Data revealed that a remarkable number of Florida students seem to have an interest in the scientific study of the mind and behavior.

Researchers examined the average number of monthly Google searches over the past 12 months for terms relating to different college majors, such as ‘communications degree,’ ‘biology major,' and 'study nursing.' These were analyzed and adjusted to each state’s population to calculate the rankings, according to Wiingy.

Psychology was ranked as the most popular major in Florida, with an average of 11.62 Google searches per month per 100,000 people.

Wiingy researchers noted that psychology has become overwhelming popular among young people, with millions signing up to learn more about the human mind.

Computer Science also proved to be popular among Sunshine State students, as it secured the second top spot with 9.41 monthly searchers per 100,000 people. Researchers noted how its popularity has increased in recent years, as many workplaces are prioritizing candidates with computer skills.

See below, the full list of the top 10 most popular majors in Florida.

Rank Major Average Monthly Google Searches per 100,000 People 1 Psychology 11.62 2 Computer Science 9.41 3 Business Administration 8.72 4 Music 8.68 5 Criminal Justice 8.21 6 Communications 7.01 7 Finance 6.35 8 Social Work 5.83 9 Accounting 5.56 10 Marketing 5.47 Wiingy

Business Administration came in at No. 3, which had 8.72 searches per 100,000 people on average per month.

Wiingy analysts noted that students who study this can have some of the broadest skill sets, as the degree often covers accounting, finance, human resources, marketing and business management.