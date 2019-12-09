Miami

Public Shows Support at Wake of UPS Driver Killed in Cross County Chase

A UPS truck delivered "One Last Package" to Frank Ordonez's funeral as it arrived with a black stripe across its logo

Countless people from across Miami stopped by Vior Funeral Home Monday night to pay their respects to the UPS driver who was killed during a cross county robbery last week.

A UPS truck delivered "One Last Package" to Frank Ordonez's funeral as it arrived with a black stripe across its logo.

Ordonez, a 27-year-old father of two, was covering for another driver who had called out on Thursday when his truck was hijacked by two men who held him hostage after they attempted to rob a jewelry store in Coral Gables.

The thieves led police on a cross-county chase that ended in a shootout in Miramar.

Four people were killed, including the suspects, an innocent bystander, and Ordonez.

"It could have been me," UPS driver, Raul Marrero, said.

He, along with countless other employees dressed in their brown uniforms at the wake.

They were part of a much larger crowd that included motorcycle club members and even FedEx employees.

One FedEx worker named David did not know Ordonez personally, but felt compelled to attend with a box signed by every employee at the company's Miramar station.

"That's the only reason we're here," David said. "It could have been any one of us."

Ordonez's burial is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Miami Lakes.

The burial plot is being donated by Memorial Gardens.

