Publix and Fresh Express bagged spinach recalled over listeria concerns

Fresh Express has voluntarily recalled two kinds of bagged spinach due to potential health risks from listeria.

The company said Dec. 15 that the products were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The recalled products include Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and a use-by date of Dec. 15, and Publix Spinach, 9 oz. size, with product code G332 and a use-by date of December 14.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but it can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

