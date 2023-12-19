recall alert

Publix and Fresh Express bagged spinach recalled over listeria concerns

The products were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

By NBC6

USDA

Fresh Express has voluntarily recalled two kinds of bagged spinach due to potential health risks from listeria.

The company said Dec. 15 that the products were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The recalled products include Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and a use-by date of Dec. 15, and Publix Spinach, 9 oz. size, with product code G332 and a use-by date of December 14.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but it can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

For more information on the recall, click here.

This article tagged under:

recall alert
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us