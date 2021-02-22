Florida

Publix Cancels Monday's Online COVID Vaccine Registration Over Weather Delays

Weather delays caused similar cancellations for sign-ups twice last week

For the third time, Publix will not have online registration for COVID-19 vaccines at stores across the state.

The supermarket giant announced it would not have the Monday registration on its system due to doses not arriving in the state after weather forced delays in shipments from around the country.

“Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling," Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement last Wednesday after the first cancellation of registration.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted last week asking for “patience” when it comes to vaccine dosage arrivals due to the weather. DeSantis also announced an additional 41,000 doses of the COVID vaccine - weather permitting - by this week

Publix pharmacies are now offering appointments three days a week in many locations around the state, including in Palm Beach and Monroe but not yet in Miami-Dade and Broward.

For more information visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.

