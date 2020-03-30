Publix Deep Cleans Store in Miami-Dade After Employee Confirmed to Have Coronavirus

One supermarket location in Miami-Dade underwent an extreme deep cleaning after officials say an employee was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Publix Supermarkets confirmed the cleaning took place at the store located at 9420 Southwest 56th Street following the results of a test, saying it was done in accordance with standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic.

“As part of Publix’s general response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers,” director of communication Maria Brous said in a statement to NBC 6.

The supermarket giant in Florida has taken steps in recent weeks to address the crisis, including closing stores earlier in an effort to clean and stock items needed as well as opening stores on Tuesday and Wednesday just for members of the elderly community.

Publix announced last week it was installing plexiglass at certain areas, including registers, in an effort to limit the amount of contact with customers during the pandemic.