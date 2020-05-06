Publix Donates More Than 1 Million Pounds of Produce to Help Farmers and Food Banks

More than 1 million pounds of produce and over 100,000 gallons of milk have been donated as part of Publix supermarkets' program to help Florida farmers and food banks during the coronavirus outbreak.

The milestones were reached in the first two weeks of the program, he grocery chain announced Wednesday.

As part of the program launched on April 22, Publix purchases fruits, vegetables and milk from Florida produce farmers and southeastern dairies to donate directly to Feeding America member food banks.

"We’re proud of the success this initiative has had in supporting farmers and families affected by the pandemic,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. "As a food retailer, feeding families is our greatest opportunity to give back, and we are grateful to be able to do so while supporting produce and dairy farmers. During such challenging times, we are even more committed to supporting those in need and doing good, together."

Feeding America estimates 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity due to school closures and rising unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.