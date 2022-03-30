Publix Ending Program Giving Specific Prescriptions for Free on June 1st

Customers who rely on the pharmacies on Publix Supermarkets across Florida and around the country will soon be in for a shock when they pick up their medications.

The Lakeland Ledger reports the company based in the city will end its free prescription program on June 1st. The company is circulating the news in flyers mailed to customers this week.

“While we are no longer offering medications for free, many will still be available at Publix Pharmacy at little to no out-of-pocket cost with most insurance plans,” the notice reads in part.

Publix operates over 1,200 pharmacies at its locations across seven states. In 2020, it announced reaching 100 million prescriptions filled under its free medication program.

Employees told the newspaper that, citing internal company emails, medication such as amoxicillin, lisinopril, metformin and amlodipine - which had been free under the program - could now cost up to $7.50 for a supply between 14 and 90 days.

