Publix supermarkets are limiting the amount of hand soaps, hand sanitizers and other items that customers can buy because of increased demand.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports stores are limiting customers to purchasing a maximum of two items for products such as gloves, wipes, and rubbing alcohol.

Signs posted on store shelves say, "Because of increased demand, customers are limited to two (2) of each item in the hand soaps & sanitizers section. Thank you for your understanding."