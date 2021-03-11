Publix Pharmacies to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People Ages 60 and Older

Individuals ages 60 years and older will now be eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix pharmacies, a spokesperson announced Thursday.

Starting on Friday, March 12th, Publix's online reservation system will allow people ages 60 and older to register, though K-12 teachers and other child care personnel will be prioritized.

"After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals," the spokesperson said.

The prioritized group includes "teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Adults who are eligible for the vaccine based on the state's criteria of being extremely vulnerable are required to provide a signed form from either a physician or the Florida Department of Health.

Vaccinations at Publix are by appointment only. The online reservation system can be accessed at publix.com/covidvaccine starting at 7 a.m. Friday.