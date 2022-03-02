Publix Removing Russian-Made Vodka From Store Shelves

The Publix grocery store chain is banning Russian booze from its supermarkets and liquor stores to show its support for Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Florida-based company said Wednesday that they decided to remove Russian-made vodka from their shelves over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Publix operates 1,294 stores in seven Southern states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

A number of U.S. states have already directed government-run wine and liquor suppliers to pull Russian-sourced alcohol from their shelves, joining some bars and private businesses in the pro-Ukrainian movement.

