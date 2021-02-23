Publix Reopening Vaccine Reservations in Florida Wednesday After Weather Disruptions

Publix will be reopening its COVID-19 vaccine online appointment reservation system for Florida Wednesday after bad weather led to delays in doses arriving to the state.

Reservations for appointments at 273 stores in 20 Florida counties will open up at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

"Last week’s inclement weather disrupted shipping timelines, resulting in fewer stores having appointment availability," the statement read.

The number of appointments available at each store will vary. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted.

Publix is not currently offering appointments at pharmacies in Miami-Dade or Broward, but the company said there is no county residency restriction.

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

For more information visit publix.com/covidvaccine