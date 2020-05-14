Publix Returning to Normal Hours, Eliminating Special Times for Elderly and First Responders

Publix Supermarkets will be returning to their regular hours of operation starting this weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced it would be opening at 7 a.m. for all shoppers starting Saturday and is suspending the special hours they had where stores were only open for certain people, including the elderly and first responders.

“We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded,” the company said. “We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

Publix opened their stores one hour early for elderly shoppers on Tuesdays only shortly after the pandemic started in March while adding a special hour of operation on two days only for first responders in mid-April.