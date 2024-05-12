Florida

Publix shopper wins $4.25 million after buying Florida Lotto ticket

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 2, 11, 15, 16, 18, 26.

By WFLA and NBC6

A Publix shopper woke up millions of dollars richer on Sunday, after buying a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a store in Manatee County.

The player, who purchased from a Publix store in Bradenton, managed to get all six numbers right on their ticket -- scoring the $4.25 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Saturday, May 15. The prize will reset to $1 million.

