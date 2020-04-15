Publix Supermarkets Opening at Special Hours for First Responders, Hospital Workers During Pandemic

A supermarket giant in Florida will be offering special shopping hours for first responders and hospital workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Publix Supermarkets announced it would allow stores to be open solely for those workers on Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. starting April 16th.

All parts of the stores, including pharmacies, will also be open during those special times. The updated shopping hours will remain in effect until further notice.

Publix has allowed stories to open on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for residents ages 65 and older during the pandemic, allowing them to shop while maintaining social distancing.