Publix to Offer Vaccines at Miami-Dade, Broward Pharmacies

Publix will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties beginning March 1.

People 65 and over are eligible for a vaccine and can schedule an appointment starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

The supermarket company announced vaccination appointments will be available at all 730 pharmacies in the state.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, but appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.