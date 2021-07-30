mask mandate

Publix to Reinstate Mask Mandate for Employees

Publix has encouraged, but not required, the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees.

By NBC 6

Publix will reinstate a mask mandate for its employees.

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, associates — regardless of their vaccination status — will be required to wear face coverings while inside any Publix location, a supermarket chain spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement did not mention reinstating a mask mandate for customers. Back in May, Publix was one of the major supermarket chains to lift the mask restriction for fully vaccinated customers.

