Publix to Reinstate Mask Mandate for Employees

Publix will reinstate a mask mandate for its employees.

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, associates — regardless of their vaccination status — will be required to wear face coverings while inside any Publix location, a supermarket chain spokesperson said in a statement.

Publix has encouraged, but not required, the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees.

The statement did not mention reinstating a mask mandate for customers. Back in May, Publix was one of the major supermarket chains to lift the mask restriction for fully vaccinated customers.

