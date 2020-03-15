Puerto Rico Gov. Announces Curfew to Fight Coronavirus Spread

The governor of Puerto Rico announced a curfew and partial shutdown of businesses beginning Sunday to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In an address to the nation, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said the curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the end of the month. All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks will also be closed.

"If we don't act now with determinations and force, the consequences tomorrow will be even worse," Vázquez said.

As of Sunday, Puerto Rico had four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“All citizens should stay in their homes and avoid propagating this virus. It is everyone's responsibility," Vázquez said.