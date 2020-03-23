coronavirus

Puerto Rico Passes Record $777 Million Financial Package for Economic Impact of Coronavirus

Puerto Rico has announced a record $777 million financial package to help alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus in the U.S. territory.

The package is the biggest so far compared to any U.S. state.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Monday there will be a 90-day moratorium for mortgages as well as car, personal and commercial loans. She also announced a flurry of bonuses including ones ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for nurses, police and other emergency workers.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Health Officials Create Call Center to Meet Demand at Broward Coronavirus Testing Site

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Florida Gov. Considering Isolation Shelters to Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus

The announcement comes amid a 13-year recession on an island that is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and a string of recent strong earthquakes that together caused billions of dollars in losses.

AP and NBC 6

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPuerto Rico
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us