Hurricane Fiona

Puerto Rico Recovering From Fiona as Devastation From Maria Lingers

Hurricane Fiona leaves behind a trail of destruction exactly five years after Maria killed thousands.

By Chris Hush

Five years to the day that Hurricane Maria devastated the island, the people of Puerto Rico are faced with another massive recovery effort.

Hurricane Fiona leaves behind a massive trail of destruction after flooding washed away bridges and homes over the weekend.

As of Tuesday afternoon, most of the island was still without power and running water.

Hurricane Fiona 1 hour ago

Watch Live: See Hurricane Fiona's Latest Track As Tropical Storm Gaston Forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Fiona Sep 19

Pictures: Hurricane Fiona Floods Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alex Torres was vacationing in Puerto Rico when the storm hit.

“Right now, everyone is trying to gather as much food as possible,” Torres said. “I was out of power since Saturday. Up until now, we haven’t had electricity, water…”

Torres has been documenting the damage as he tours the island, just outside of Puerto Rico. He had to find a Wal-Mart to gain access to a stable WiFi connection in order to share his findings with NBC 6.

“At night, I couldn’t really sleep because of the thunder, the wind that was hitting the building," Torres said. “I’ve been unable to take a shower, unfortunately.”

It’s unclear when power will be restored to all residents after a system-wide failure during the storm that affected the entire island.

As of Tuesday, power had been restored to less than half of Puerto Rico. Some residents are reporting that water is also being restored.

For others, recovery will be long. Although Hurricane Maria hit five years ago, some residents have yet to fully recover. Hurricane season is not over yet.

“The people of Puerto Rico are still trying to make a recovery from that,” said Torres. “I hope everybody is able to get back to their normal life after this.”

This article tagged under:

Hurricane FionaPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us