Puerto Rico takes Preventative Measures for Possible Case of COVID-19

An Italian woman, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia, is being isolated by Puerto Rican health officials as the country awaits the results of a coronavirus test.

Puerto Rico's Governor, Wanda Vazquez Garced, said the woman arrived to the country on a cruise ship that left from Fort Lauderdale.

She showed symptoms of a fever, dry cough and "respiratory distress", officials say.

The woman and her husband are being held in a hospital as a preventative measure.

Vazquez Garced has ordered that any cruise ship entering Puerto Rico must certify that no person on board meets the criteria for the coronavirus.