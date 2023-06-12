Pulse nightclub shooting victims honored at events in Orlando, 7 years later

Flags are flying at half-staff across Florida on Monday to mark the seven-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Events to commemorate the 49 people killed in the massacre are set to take place throughout Orlando in the evening.

When the shooting happened, it had been the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It remains the deadliest act of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

The shooter was killed after a three-hour standoff with SWAT officers.

The annual 49 Bells Ceremony, in which a bell tolls for each of the 49 victims, was set to start at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando.

The Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony will be held in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The ceremony will include a speech from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, as well as words from Pulse survivors and family members of victims.

The event is presented by the onePULSE Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization established by the co-owner of the nightclub, Barbara Poma.

The long-awaited memorial for the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., will not be built at the site of the tragedy. The onePulse Foundation announced that talks with the nightclub’s owners have broken down and the foundation is moving on.

Poma organized onePULSE in an effort to build a memorial for the victims as well as a museum at the site of the nightclub, but plans fell through when Mike Panaggio, a co-owner of the nightclub, refused to donate his share of the land.

An interim memorial has been installed at the site, featuring an offering wall where visitors can leave flowers and other mementos in honor of the victims, as well as three viewing areas of the building.