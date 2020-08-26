Puppy Stolen From Pembroke Pines Pet Shop Dies; Man Charged With Theft

A puppy that was stolen from a Pembroke Pines pet shop has died, and a South Florida man was charged for taking the animal from the store.

Vahid McLaughlin, 47, was charged with grand theft and resisting recovery of stolen property after police say he was caught on Petland's surveillance cameras Monday taking the 8-week-old Pomapoo. Attorney information was not available.

Petland employees told Pembroke Pines police McLaughlin came to the store to look at puppies and went through the usual process of getting a dog. He provided the store with his ID and filled out financing forms, the arrest report said. Employees said he suddenly become possessive over the Pomapoo and would not give it back to the employees.

Surveillance footage showed MacLaughlin shielding the dog and pushing employees out of the way to leave the store. He was later seen putting the puppy in his backpack before going out of sight, police said.

The puppy, named Toby, was found and returned to the Petland the next day but was not doing well health-wise. NBC 6 confirmed Wednesday that Toby had died. Police said no charges have been filed at this time in connection with the puppy's death.

A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a puppy from a Pembroke Pines pet shop Monday, and now employees are worried about the animal’s safety. NBC 6's Derrick Lewis reports.