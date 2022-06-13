Put an End to Summer Boredom: 12 Budget-Friendly Activities in South Florida

For children, the start of summer marks the beginning of endless opportunities for fun, excitement and adventure. For parents, however, summer can begin a never-ending scramble to keep the kids busy while fulfilling their wildest summer dreams.

This effort is certainly not an easy one, forcing parents to decide how much they need to spend to create a summer of memories that will last a lifetime.

Luckily, South Florida offers many options that can keep kids busy while leaving parents with money left to spare, allowing the whole family to make memories all summer long.

Become a wildlife explorer at Everglades National Park (Everglades)

Anyone ready to brave the Florida heat and trek through wetlands is encouraged to add the Everglades National Park to their summer bucket list. For those kiddos who enjoy everything creepy, crawly, scary and mighty, this adventure will provide the unique opportunity to see and interact with some of Florida's staple wildlife.

The Everglades National Park is located at 40001 State Road 9336, Homestead, FL 33034 and is open on Monday through Friday, with some exceptions. Admission is contingent upon vehicle size but typically $15 - $30.

'Play, learn, imagine and create' at the Miami Children's Museum (Watson Island)

For those with younger children, the Miami Children's Museum is the perfect place to spend the day. The museum is known for its opportunities to educate while providing endless opportunities to let the kids be kids and remain playful all day long. The museum also offers dozens of special programs and events monthly, making it the activity that never gets old.

Located at 980 Macarthur Cswy, Miami, FL 33132, the Miami Children's Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $24 for non-residents of any age, $16 for Florida residents of any age, and $12 for Miami residents of any age.

Explore the underwater caves at Venetian Pool (Coral Gables)

No matter the age, every member of the family is guaranteed to find something to love about the Venetian Pool. A historic landmark and popular tourist attraction, the facility features underwater caves, coral rock waterfalls, and natural spring water. All of this contributes to not only a day filled with swimming and fun, but also an experience of a lifetime for those kiddos with big imaginations.

Families can visit the Venetian Pool at 2701 De Soto Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Tickets range by day and time, but are normally $21 for adults and $16 for kids who are non-residents of Coral Gables. For locals of the area, however, tickets are discounted to only $6.50 for adults and $5.50 for children. These tickets can be purchased here.

Have a photoshoot at the murals of Wynwood Walls (Wynwood)

An iconic staple for visitors of South Florida, Wynwood Walls is a neighborhood ideal for families looking to snap the perfect memories this summer season. Here, anyone is sure to be dazzled by the vibrant artwork and many picture-perfect backdrops throughout.

Located at 2520 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127, Wynwood Walls is open year-round, with special pop up events, festivals or exhibitions occurring frequently.

Strike Out with Kids Bowl Free at Bird Bowl Lanes (Olympia Heights)

With the program Kids Bowl Free, bowling can be an everyday affair. Each registered child is allowed up to two games of free bowling a day, an opportunity that will be equally loved by them and their parents. Bird Bowl, South Florida's only participating location, is sure to be a place for the whole family to compete for the #1 spot on the scoreboard all summer long.

Located at 9275 S.W. 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165, Bird Bowl allows every child registered with Kids Bowl Free to play two free games at their location. While the lanes are free, however, parents must still pay the $5 shoe rental fee per child.

Bike across the scenic William Powell Bridge (Key Biscayne)

Get up and get moving with a bike ride along the William Powell Bridge in Key Biscayne. With some of the most scenic oceanside and city views in all of South Florida, this day trip is sure to keep the whole family on their toes. Plus, the location makes for the perfect opportunity to take a swim at Crandon Park or El Farito Beach once the wheels stop spinning!

The bridge begins at 104 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, with local beachside parking available by meter.

Spend the morning browsing through local vendors' assortments at the Coconut Grove Organic Market (Miami)

Who said grocery shopping couldn't be fun? Switch up the routine and spend a Saturday morning buying your favorite fruits, vegetables and more from the freshest stands in South Florida. This farmer's market not only offers tons of delicious treats for the whole family but is also a great spot to chat with locals and meet some fellow South Floridians.

This market takes place "rain or shine" every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3300 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

Take a stroll through Calle Ocho (Little Havana)

For family members of any age, Calle Ocho is guaranteed to provide a day's worth of fun. A popular tourist destination, the neighborhood contains lively music, delicious food, and vibrant art— all of which are reflective of Cuban culture. This can be a great opportunity for fun as well as a chance to learn more about the traditions and people of Little Havana.

Calle Ocho is located at 1465 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135, and is open year-round.

Kick up your feet and relax at Fort Lauderdale Beach (Fort Lauderdale)

Any South Florida native knows that there is nothing better to do on a hot summer day than take a swim through the blue waters of our famous beaches. This summer, take advantage of your permanent "staycation" and visit Fort Lauderdale Beach for a day perfect for families of all ages.

Fort Lauderdale Beach is located at 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 and is open seven days a week.

Beat the clock and escape the maze at Escape-Topia (Fort Lauderdale)

Any family looking for a thrill should make reservations at Escape-Topia, a location known for its "horror-themed escape rooms." While this location is not for the easily spooked, it is perfect for those looking for an afternoon of adventure, fright, and critical thinking. This activity is perfect for family bonding, and will put even the closest of clans' teamwork skills to the test.

With hours varying throughout the week, Escape-Topia is located at 6466 Northwest 5th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Reservations for three different fear-filled mazes can be made here, with tickets costing $30 per adult attendee.

Spend the night window shopping at Las Olas Boulevard (Fort Lauderdale)

On a night in the town of Las Olas Boulevard, one will find little left to desire. A strip of food, retail, and entertainment, the district is perfect for those wishing to plan the night as they go. With weekly pop up events sure to please any eager crowd, this activity is perfect for those families who want to follow wherever the night may take them.

Las Olas Boulevard is open seven days a week and is located at 811 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

Practice your perfect swing at Top Golf (Miami Gardens)

Whether the little ones have taken to the range with dad on Sundays or not, Top Golf is sure to provide a day of learning, laughter and family competition. The facility is equipped with everything one may need to enjoy a summer day— private air-conditioned bays for lounging in between swings, high tec balls to measure accuracy, and clubs fit for any member of the family. The whole family is sure to enjoy the ability to take part in golf in a new, immersive, and kid-friendly way.

Located at 17321 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 and open 7 days a week, an experience at Top Golf ranges from $27 to $47 per hour per bay depending on the time of day. For added savings, families are encouraged to attend on "Half Price Tuesdays" and play for half the cost. It should be advised that bays accommodate up to 6 people, and a new member fee of $5 is charged to any first-time player. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Grab some bait and tackle fishing at the Deerfield Beach International Pier (Deerfield Beach)

Kids are sure to find excitement in traveling to Deerfield Beach for a day of fishing at the renowned International Fishing Pier. While the beach cannot guarantee a catch for the kiddos, it can ensure a few hours of family fun and quality bonding!

The pier is located at 200 Northeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Florida residents pay a $1 per person entry fee, while visitors are charged $2. In addition, there is a $4 fishing fee. To avoid spending extra money, be sure to bring your own rods and bait.

