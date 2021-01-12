QAnon Falsehoods Move to Text Message Chains

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family

As social networks and app stores crack down on disinformation purveyors and calls for violence, sensational, QAnon-based lies have found a new way to go viral: forwarded text messages.

It's not clear just how many people have sent or received the texts, as person-to-person messaging services are difficult for researchers to track.

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

