Questioning of Prospective Jurors Continues in Parkland Trial

A second group of prospective jurors for the Parkland school shooting penalty phase were being screened by a Broward judge Monday afternoon.

Eighteen members of the first panel of 60 prospective jurors survived the only question they were asked by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer: Could they serve in a trial that is expected to last from June to September? The 18 will be brought back in several weeks for questioning about whether they could judge Nikolas Cruz fairly and their views on the death penalty.

Court officials have said 1,500 candidates or more could be brought before Scherer, prosecutors and Cruz's attorneys for preliminary screening. The expected two-month process will pick 12 panelists plus eight alternates.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, meaning the jury will only decide if he receives a death sentence or life without parole.

Cruz sat between his attorneys, wearing a gray sweater and an anti-viral face mask, four sheriff's deputies sitting nearby. He spoke only briefly, waiving his right to participate directly in the screening process.

Eight parents and other family members of some victims sat together in the courtroom.

When prospective jurors are brought back in a few weeks, they will be asked whether they can judge the case fairly. They also will be asked if they can vote for the death penalty if the evidence supports that verdict, but don’t believe it should be mandatory for murder. Those who can't will be dismissed.