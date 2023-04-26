Questions Linger as 1 of 2 Pest Control Workers Who Died After Pompano Beach Job ID'd

Questions remain over how two pest control workers died after a job at a furniture warehouse in Pompano Beach Saturday.

A third pest control worker who was with them got sick and was hospitalized in Palm Beach County.

Leon Johnson, 64, was identified Wednesday as the man found dead in Hollywood, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sources told NBC6 all three men worked for Anderson Pest Control. An Anderson company car was parked at the Baer's Furniture Warehouse Tuesday when Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to investigate possible hazardous materials on site.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hollywood Police found Johnson dead inside his car Saturday night outside his Hollywood home on Taft Street, after a concerned neighbor called police.

The other worker was found dead in Boynton Beach. Police there haven’t released details on how he was discovered. They have confirmed they are working a death investigation with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The Palm Beach County and Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will be the one to determine cause of death for each man.

Authorities are investigating after two pesticide company workers died and a third was hospitalized after completing a job in Pompano Beach over the weekend. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Florida Poison Control doctors say fumigation chemicals are deadly.

“Most of the chemicals that are used in fumigation and pest control are very toxic and can easily be lethal. It’s unusual that we see deaths though particularly in the hands of licensed or trained professionals,” said Dr. Jeffry Bernstein, Medical Director for the Florida Poison Control Center in Miami.

Bernstein added that if you are exposed to the chemicals it could be hours before they take effect.

"Sure, in some cases it can have delayed effects. It wouldn’t be a week later but certainly several hours later is within the realm," said Bernstein.

Sources told NBC6 Baer's employees left work early Friday for the pest control work to begin.

When they returned Monday morning they were not allowed into the building for more than an hour while an Anderson Pest Control crew worked inside wearing gloves and masks.

Fire Officials said no hazardous materials were found at the warehouse Tuesday. Hollywood Police said nothing hazardous was found in Johnson’s car either.

NBC6 has made repeated calls to Anderson Pest Control and their response has been "no comment."

The Florida Poison Control Free Hotline is 1-800-222-1222.