Questions raised about ICE and CBP agents at Club World Cup games

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, with InterMiami playing a team from Egypt. The Department of Homeland Security announced that ICE and CBP personnel would be at the game providing security.

That raised questions among some who are wondering if the federal agents are just part of the overall security team, which is normal for a big event, or will they be checking papers and detaining fans arriving for the game?

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

FIFA held a hype event at its headquarters in Coral Gables on Tuesday afternoon to publicize the tournament, which pits teams from around the world against each other.

Local leaders and celebrities are on board the Club World Cup train. Emilio Estefan produced a music video, Miami’s mayor, Francis Suarez, spoke at the event, and so did Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We are the soccer capital of the United States, without a doubt,” she said to cheers.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged fans to buy tickets.

“Be part of history, football is such an important sport all over the world, we have billions of people watching from all over the world who would love to come and attend,” Infantino said.

CBP agents will be attending. United States Customs and Border Protection posted this on social media, “Let the games begin! The first FIFA Club World Cup games start on June 14th in Miami… CBP will be suited and booted and ready to provide security for the first round of games.”

We asked the agency what they meant by that, and they did not respond.

“The messaging that CBP is using is a bit cryptic, it’s sort of alluding that people should have their paperwork in order to attend the games,” said Thomas Kennedy of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “It creates an environment where people are less likely to come watch the games because of just sheer intimidation.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will also be at the games. ICE told us they would be there as part of the security team, but they also included a reminder that all non-American citizens need to carry proof of their legal status.

I asked Infantino if he has any concerns about ICE and CBP agents being at the games.

“No, I don’t have any concerns about anything in the sense that we are very attentive on any security question, of course the most important for us is to guarantee security for all the fans who come to the games, this is our priority,” he said.

“We’re here to make sure people are safe, that’s our focus, to work with all of the law enforcement personnel, our safety personnel, and make sure they have a seamless experience,” Levine Cava said, in response to a question about the federal agents being at the game.

After the fiasco of last year’s Copa America championship game at Hard Rock Stadium, when thousands of fans rushed the gates, tight security should be expected at the Club World Cup matches.