Rabies Alert Extended for Portion of Davie After Second Cat Tests Positive

Residents of a portion of the city of Davie remain under a rabies alert after a feral cat tested positive Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the 120 day alert for the area surrounding Southwest 36th Court to the north, Florida's Turnpike to the east, Orange Drive to the south and Davie Road to the west.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to humans and warm blooded animals. Vaccines are available for animals and all residents are urged to make sure their pets are up to date with vaccinations.

Residents and visitors are advised to keep their animals from roaming free, spay and neuter pets to reduce the number of unwanted animals and never bring wild animals into your home.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information, click on this link.