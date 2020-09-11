Rabies Alert in Section of Davie After Cat Tests Positive

A rabies alert was issued for a portion of Davie after a cat tested positive this week.

The 60-day alert was issued Friday after the cat tested positive Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

The alert area is from Interstate 595 to Griffin Road and from state Road 823 to South Pine Island Road.

"All residents and visitors in Broward County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," the health department said in a news release. "The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Broward County."

All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes, officials said.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only preventive measure for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.