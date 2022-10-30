Racist, Antisemitic Graffiti Spray Painted in Weston Neighborhood

Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and antisemitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month.

State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.

A swastika was spray painted on a speed limit sign as well as a sign into the neighborhood and a electrical box. Offensive terms for the Black community and the Jewish community were also spray painted.

"This hatred must be called out forcefully. It is incumbent on all of Florida’s leaders to unequivocally condemn this dangerous rhetoric," U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement released Sunday. "Only when we unite to vocally condemn the perpetrators of these hateful acts, can all Americans truly love, learn and worship freely and without fear.”

The incident comes after graffiti was found on a sidewalk in the same neighborhood during the Yom Kippur holiday on October 5.

Weston Mayor Margaret Brown said the graffiti was found near Hunter's Pointe during the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

"No person, no matter their religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background, should ever wake up to see their community desecrated," Brown said in a statement on social media. "Antisemitism in any form is not welcome here."

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.