Rafael Furcal, ex-MLB All-Star, arrested on battery charge in Broward

Former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion Rafael Furcal was arrested in Broward County, records showed.

Furcal, 47, turned himself in Wednesday to face second-degree felony charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing an object into a vehicle or dwelling, Broward jail records showed.

He has since bonded out of jail.

The former athlete owns a multi-million dollar home in the Windmill Reserve community in Weston, but according to court records, the incident happened Monday in Sunrise.

NBC6 reached out to Sunrise Police for more information about what led to the charges but we're waiting to hear back.

Furcal, a native of the Dominican Republic, spent parts of 14 seasons in the Majors, beginning in 2000 with the Atlanta Braves, when he took home Rookie of the Year honors.

The shortstop also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, where he was a member of the 2011 World Series Champions. He was a three-time All-Star, in 2003, 2010, and 2012.

After a brief stint with the Marlins in 2014 and an attempt to comeback with the Kansas City Royals, Furcal retired in 2015.

Furcal has been in trouble with the law before. Records show he was arrested twice for DUI in Georgia, in 2000 and 2004.