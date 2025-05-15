Sunrise

Rafael Furcal, ex-MLB All-Star, arrested on battery charge in Broward

Furcal, 47, turned himself in Wednesday to face second-degree felony charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing an object into a vehicle or dwelling, Broward jail records showed

By Amanda Plasencia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion Rafael Furcal was arrested in Broward County, records showed.

Furcal, 47, turned himself in Wednesday to face second-degree felony charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing an object into a vehicle or dwelling, Broward jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He has since bonded out of jail.

Rafael Furcal
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Rafael Furcal

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The former athlete owns a multi-million dollar home in the Windmill Reserve community in Weston, but according to court records, the incident happened Monday in Sunrise.

NBC6 reached out to Sunrise Police for more information about what led to the charges but we're waiting to hear back.

Furcal, a native of the Dominican Republic, spent parts of 14 seasons in the Majors, beginning in 2000 with the Atlanta Braves, when he took home Rookie of the Year honors.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know — Top stories of the day

Crime and Courts 59 seconds ago

Cuban actor Pedro Moreno facing charges after dispute with wife at Miami-Dade home

The shortstop also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, where he was a member of the 2011 World Series Champions. He was a three-time All-Star, in 2003, 2010, and 2012.

After a brief stint with the Marlins in 2014 and an attempt to comeback with the Kansas City Royals, Furcal retired in 2015.

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: Rafael Furcal #15 of the Miami Marlins runs to first base during the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on June 20, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: Rafael Furcal #15 of the Miami Marlins runs to first base during the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on June 20, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Furcal has been in trouble with the law before. Records show he was arrested twice for DUI in Georgia, in 2000 and 2004.

This article tagged under:

SunriseBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us