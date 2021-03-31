Rain Arrives Starting Wednesday Ahead of Cold Front for South Florida

After days of heat that made it feel more like summer, South Florida will get some needed relief from rain arriving in the area ahead of a cold front.
Wednesday will again be warm, muggy and breezy with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon mid-80s to follow. Humidity is running quite high, so expect feels like temperatures to eclipse 90.
The water sounds like a good place to escape the heat and it will be, but the breeze will cause a few issues. The rip current risk is running highs and seas could occasionally hit 5 feet.
A front will roll in late in the day on Thursday and bring scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will still manage to push into the mid-80s, but this will be the last day of the warm and muggy temperatures.
Good Friday right through Easter Sunday will feature low humidity, a breeze and cooler numbers. Lows will dip into the low 60s and highs may struggle to get out of the mid to upper 70s.