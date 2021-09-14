Rain Chances Dip Slightly Tuesday Afternoon Across South Florida

After a wet start to the work week, South Florida could see a slight break Tuesday before the rain makes a return to the forecast.

After a few first half of the day showers and storms, look for dry breaks in the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s, spot on average for this time of the year.

The area will start to see higher rain chances again beginning Wednesday through Friday with the bulk of the action firing during the afternoon. Highs will be a touch warmer with highs in the low 90s.

The weekend looks promising with a few morning showers and storms, followed by afternoon sunshine. Rain chances will dip to 40% with highs around 90.