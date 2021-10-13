Rain Chances Dip Slightly Wednesday Across South Florida

first alert weather

After dodging rain drops to start the work week, South Florida seems ready for some relief starting Wednesday and staying that way to end the work week.

A seasonable Wednesday is on tap with rain chances coming in at 30 percent. A few spotty showers are possible in the morning into the early afternoon hours.

Highs land in the upper 80s.

The rest of the week sees rain chances decrease, ending up with more sunshine in the forecast by the time the weekend rolls around.

Some drier air filters in and leave us feeling more comfortable by Sunday.

