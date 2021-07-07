Rain Chances Drop Across South Florida for Wednesday, Remainder of Work Week

After a weekend and start to the work week with all eyes on Tropical Storm Elsa, South Florida will get a chance to get a slight break from the wet weather.

Look for a much drier Wednesday as Elsa continues to lift north. Rain chances will still be around 40%, so don't completely let your guard down.

Highs will be a little warmer too with the mercury topping out in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will remain around 40% through the rest of the week as highs push back into the 90s. Peering into the weekend offers some of the driest weather we've seen in what seems like weeks.

Rain chances will dip to 20-30% with highs near 90 degrees. Winds look to be light enough to make for a great beach or boating weekend.