Rain Chances Drop in South Florida for Memorial Day Weekend

South Florida might catch a break as rain chances drop slightly starting Friday

By Adam Berg

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you're looking to spend some time outdoors during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, South Florida might catch a break as rain chances drop slightly starting Friday.

The area is looking at a slightly stronger east breeze on Friday that will bring the risk of a few morning showers and storms with a drier looking afternoon.

Highs will top out in the upper-80s and the humidity remains high. Rain chances come in around 30%. 

Entering the weekend and the Monday holiday, rain chances drop a little more. You'll notice a refreshing breeze as well with a 20% chance of rain with highs stuck in the upper-80s.

