Rain Chances Drop in South Florida for Memorial Day Weekend

If you're looking to spend some time outdoors during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, South Florida might catch a break as rain chances drop slightly starting Friday.

The area is looking at a slightly stronger east breeze on Friday that will bring the risk of a few morning showers and storms with a drier looking afternoon.

Highs will top out in the upper-80s and the humidity remains high. Rain chances come in around 30%.

Entering the weekend and the Monday holiday, rain chances drop a little more. You'll notice a refreshing breeze as well with a 20% chance of rain with highs stuck in the upper-80s.