Rain Chances Drop Slightly Across South Florida to Start Work Week

After days of soggy conditions across parts of the area, South Florida will see a slight break in storm chances to at least start the work week.

It's been soggy lately and we are expecting another round of storms Monday afternoon. Even though more rain is in the forecast, the coverage is slowly diminishing. 50 percent of us seeing storms Monday, 40 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, 30 percent Thursday and then only 10 percent of us seeing the rain by the end of the week.

Many of us have seen drought conditions completely reverse, while others, like Fort Lauderdale, for instance are still down about 8 inches on the year. Look for highs to range from about 90-92 degrees all week.

A sneak peek into the weekend shows below average rain chances. Only about 20-30 percent of us will see rain with highs in the low 90s.