Rain Chances Drop Sunday Across South Florida Before Warm Work Week

South Florida could catch a break from recent wet weather just in time for a hotter work week across the area.

We are adjusting our rain chances downward from 30% Sunday morning to 10% in the afternoon. Most models show a pleasant and rain-free Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and a touch higher humidity than Saturday.

It will end up being a really nice beach day, but rip currents are back due to the persistent on-shore winds.

Rain chances hold at 20% Monday and Tuesday. As we look down the road, our second 90° day of the season could be a reality toward next weekend.

