Rain Chances Drop Thursday in South Florida as Temperatures Skyrocket

Winds will shift to the south and then southwest late this week and weekend and this will bring 90s to South Florida

South Florida may be catching a break from the wet weather for a few days, but temperatures will skyrocket just in time for the weekend.

High pressure nearby will lower our rain chances Thursday and also allow temperatures to push into the upper 80s by the afternoon. With lighter winds in lay, boating and beaching looks perfect. 

Winds will shift to the south and then southwest late this week and weekend and this will bring 90s to South Florida. Rain chances remain pretty low with maybe a few storms Sunday as a front approaches.

The aforementioned front will push through on Monday and bring some temperature relief to the area early next week. Highs will return to the mid-80s.

