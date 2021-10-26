Rain Chances Drop Tuesday Across South Florida Before Cold Front's Arrival

The month of October is coming an end this week, but South Florida will get a some much anticipated weather relief before the calendar turns.

The rain has moved out Tuesday, but it's still pretty humid out there. The combination of sunshine and a southwest wind will launch temperatures to near 90 degrees with feels like temperatures flirting with 100.

A weak front will push through early Wednesday. Look for temperatures to drop one to two degrees with a slight drop in humidity.

Our next system will bring the humidity and storms right back into the picture Thursday, especially late in the day. Depending on how much sunshine we get early, we could make a run at 90 degrees all over again.

The cold front from this system will bring an amazing Halloween weekend to South Florida. Expect morning 60s followed by afternoon low 80s. The humidity will be way down too!