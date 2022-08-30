Rain Chances Drop Tuesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida could catch a slight break from the recent rain on Tuesday, but you aren't going to want to put away that umbrella as the wet weather will be making a return in the coming days.

We are looking at lower rain chances for your Tuesday with most of the action pushing west late in the day. Even still, we are only looking at a 30 percent chance for showers and storms.

Highs will be a touch above average with morning 80s and afternoon low to mid-90s.

Winds turn a little more to the south and a touch lighter for the balance of the week. This will bump up our rain chances to about 40-50 percent and also allow these storms to linger into the afternoon. Highs remain warm, topping out in the low to mid-90s.