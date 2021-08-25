first alert weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Miami-Dade: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

You can say goodbye to the hazy skies as deeper moisture moves our way

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After two straight days of hot temperatures and very little rain relief, South Florida will be reaching for the umbrella starting Wednesday and for the end of the work week.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Miami-Dade County until 6:45 a.m. You can say goodbye to the hazy skies as deeper moisture moves our way. A few showers and storms will likely make it in as early as the morning.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

It won't be a washout, so highs will still manage to push into the low 90s.

We stay in this more unstable pattern through the end of the week and weekend. Again, this won't be a washout but the storms will certainly be there as highs top pout each day around 90 degrees. 

Some drier air may push back in early next week. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us