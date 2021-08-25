Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Miami-Dade: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

After two straight days of hot temperatures and very little rain relief, South Florida will be reaching for the umbrella starting Wednesday and for the end of the work week.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Miami-Dade County until 6:45 a.m. You can say goodbye to the hazy skies as deeper moisture moves our way. A few showers and storms will likely make it in as early as the morning.

It won't be a washout, so highs will still manage to push into the low 90s.

We stay in this more unstable pattern through the end of the week and weekend. Again, this won't be a washout but the storms will certainly be there as highs top pout each day around 90 degrees.

Some drier air may push back in early next week.